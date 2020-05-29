Protests raging in US after police killing of black man – Armenian News

Cities throughout the US have been convulsed by protests on Thursday evening over the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year previous black man, as demonstrators stormed the police headquarters of the officers concerned in his demise in Minneapolis and Trump threatened to make use of violence to suppress the unrest, The Guardian studies.

As demonstrations towards police brutality towards black Americans unfold to different components of the US together with New York, Denver, Chicago and Oakland, dozens of companies have been burned and looted in the Midwestern metropolis.

Floyd died in police custody after a white officer handcuffed him however then kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes as Floyd pleaded that he “could not breathe”.

In a Twitter intervention, hidden by the social media firm, he denounced protestors as “thugs” and appeared to threaten deadly drive.

“These THUGS are dishonouring the memory of George Floyd,” Mr. Trump wrote of the demonstrators, “and I won’t let that happen” including, “any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Trump has beforehand prevented commenting on incidents of police brutality towards black folks.

Twitter hid Trump’s put up, saying that it violated their insurance policies “regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line”. It was the newest confrontation between the president and the social media large. On Thursday Trump issued an government order geared toward narrowing the social media corporations’ protections from legal responsibility over the content material posted on their providers.

As anger over police killings of black folks by police continued to escalate, at the least seven folks have been additionally shot in Louisville, Kentucky, as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black girl fatally shot by police in her residence in March.

In Denver, dramatic video footage additionally emerged of a automotive plowing by a crowd of protesters, who had gathered amid outrage over the demise of Floyd in a scene reminiscent of the killing of Heather Heyer at a far-proper rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. Shots have been additionally reported to have been fired in the direction of Denver’s state capitol constructing.