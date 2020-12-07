The people took to the house of the Secretary of State of Michigan, Jocelyn Benson, to protest on Saturday. They used slogans demanding a forensic audit while criticizing the election certification. The protestors used megaphones to do so.

According to Benson, people started protesting just when she and her son were planning to do something very different from what they were subjected to, enjoy the holiday movie, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. The Michigan Secretary of State also told that she and her 4-year-old son were just done with the Christmas decorations then.

Demands From Jocelyn Benson

The demonstration that took place around 9:30 p.m. was aired live on the social media platform, Facebook. The video showed protestors just outside Jocelyn Benson’s house. Some of them had the paraphernalia of President Trump on them with American flags on their hands.

When asked about the protests, Genevieve Peters, one of the protestors declared that they were all defying the election results. She stated that they will not be backing down and the protests will just go on and on until something is done.

A few moments later, they raised the slogan that said, “Stop the steal”. Not only that, but they expressed their demands for an audit through the same slogans. A number of stop signs that read, “Defend our liberty, stop the steal”, was flashed all the while.

Benson in her statement on Sunday night explained that she is someone who has always stood actively for the constitutionally carried out protests and rights in the United States of America. Nevertheless, carrying out such protests only to intimidate public officials are out of limits, said she. Benson also said that she was someone who was doing her job according to the oaths she took as an elected official.