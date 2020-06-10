Protests outside Armenian Embassy in Tehran with calls for severing Armenian-Israeli diplomatic relations – Armenian News

The resolution to open an Armenian embassy in Tel Aviv has raised anger in Iran, inflicting a number of activists to rally outside the Armenian Embassy in Tehran with calls for severing the diplomatic relations with Israel. 

The demonstrators urged the  official Yerevan to undertake what they referred to as a hostile perspective to the nation, Arax Weekly experiences.

Armenia had earlier stated it was clarifying its relations with third states “considering its national interest”, emphasizing on the identical time that the relations with different international locations can not negatively affect the pleasant relations with Iran.





