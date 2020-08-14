Protests in South Africa against UAE-Israel peace pact – Middle East Monitor



Protest outside the Israeli Embassy in South Africa on 14 August 2020 [#Africa4Palestine]

Scores of individuals showed outside the Israeli Embassy in South Africa today in condemnation of the UAE’s peace contract with the profession state and requiring the release of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Nawajaa.

Members of #Africa 4Palestine, the South African Communist Party, Swaziland Solidarity Network and trade union NEHAWU collected for a picket at lunch time, and were dealt with by a member of the Embassy of Palestine.

South Africans hold Palestine demonstration The human rights organisation #Africa4Palestine opposed today at the Israel Embassy (Sandton workplace) condemning the UAE-Israel- United States offer & & requiring the release of put behind bars Palestinian activistMahmoud Nawajaa https://t.co/GLhjBI5s8h pic.twitter.com/lmqxhRgEz9 — #Africa 4Palestine (@Africa 4Pal) August 14, 2020

“Certain Arab governments have a record of colluding with the USA in their oppressive policies in the Middle East, however, we know that the Arab peoples, on the other hand, have always stood against oppression,” #Africa 4Palestine stated in a declaration after the occasion.

