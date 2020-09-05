Protests in Rochester over Daniel Prude’s death begin peacefully but end with damage

It was the 3rd straight night of presentations in the city after video was launched previously in the week revealing officers holding Daniel Prude on the ground with a spit sock on his headin March Prude stopped breathing and was stated brain dead at a health center, and passed away a week later on.

Rochester cops apprehended 11 individuals throughout the break outs of violence Friday night, the department stated in a declaration. Three officers were harmed and were hospitalized, but later on launched, cops stated.

The demonstration Friday night started with as lots of as 1,000 individuals collected in theMartin Luther King Jr Memorial Park, where they shouted and listened to speakers and music, according to the Rochester newspaper the Democrat & Chronicle.

Later, the group moved from the park and headed towards the city. As they marched, some protesters stopped at 2 dining establishments on Alexander Street, where “some in the crowd flipped over tables; glass could be heard shattering,” the paper reported. Video taped and published on Twitter by Geoffery Rogers reveals protesters at both dining establishments.

In video posts from CNN affiliate WROC’s social networks account, masked protesters might be heard screaming, “Black Lives Matter!” as they marched down Court Street, bring indications checking out “They knew” and “Silence is Compliance.” When demonstrators approached the general public security structure, they were satisfied by cops in riot equipment standing behind metal barriers, the paper stated. Images from CNN affiliate WHAM reveal a number of …

Read The Full Article