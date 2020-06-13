Protests in Atlanta over police shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Image copyright

Rayshard Brooks died on Friday after being shot with a police officer





Protests took place in Atlanta over the shooting of an African-American who had fallen asleep in his car at a drive-through restaurant.

Rayshard Brooks died after struggling with police officers on Friday, authorities say.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has resigned over the death.

It comes as protesters throughout the US try the streets over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in police custody.

According to police, Brooks resisted arrest after he failed a breathalyzer test.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is probing the death of Brooks, 27, and is considering video taken by an eyewitness.

What’s changed since George Floyd’s death?

Why US protests are so powerful this time

In the video, he can be observed on the ground outside a Wendy’s restaurant, fighting two police officers.

He grabs an officer’s Taser and breaks free from the officers, running away. The other officer then manages to use a Taser on Brooks and both officers then run out of the frame of the video.

Gun shots may then be heard and Brooks is seen on a lawn.

He was taken to hospital but later died. One of the officers was treated for an injury from the incident.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is conducting a separate investigation into the incident, it said in a statement.

Protesters gathered in central Atlanta on Saturday to protest Brooks’ death





This could be the 48th officer-involved shooting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has investigated this year, based on ABC News. Of those cases, 15 of those were fatal.

A number of protesters gathered beyond your Wendy’s on Friday, based on the New York Times.

Protests then began again in the centre of Atlanta on Saturday. Images from the protest show demonstrators holding signs with Brooks’ name and Black Lives Matter signs.

People in Atlanta had already been protesting following the death of George Floyd. He died following a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes. The officer has been sacked and charged with second-degree murder.

Demonstrations have taken place across the US and around the world since Floyd’s death.

Minneapolis City Council passed an answer on Friday to replace its police department with a community-led public safety system. Just days before it voted to disband the police department.