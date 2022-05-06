Protests in Armenia are the internal affair of that country. This was stated at a briefing today by Alexei Zaitz, Deputy Director of the Information Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“It is Armenia’s internal affair. We are interested in the stable, secure and peaceful development of the allied republic. “We assume that all issues must be resolved exclusively in the legal-constitutional field, within the framework of relevant democratic processes,” Zaitz said.

Touching upon the issue that the protesters’ protest concerns the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, Zayts said that Moscow thinks that it is not about the attitude of the opposition towards the trilateral agreements, but about this or that statement of the Armenian leadership.

“In this regard, I would like to once again draw attention to the fact that we are unwaveringly committed to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, first of all by implementing all provisions of the trilateral statements and concluding a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan,” Zayts said.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN