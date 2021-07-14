Protests escalate in Cuba, rioting spreads across South Africa, Iran unveils Islamic dating app

Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita reports the latest news from around the world including the tensions in Cuba escalating, riots spreading across South Africa, and Iran develops an Islamic dating app.
Walmart’s Flipkart $37.6 billion value, Musk under fire again, Nordstrom buys stake in Asos...
Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: Walmart’s Flipkart Group getting a valuation of $37.6 billion ahead of its public listing in the...
Elon Musk set to testify over Tesla’s SolarCity buy
Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan reports on Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk headed to trial Monday to defend its $2.6 billion SolarCity acquisition.
What Richard Bransons space flight means for Virgin Galactic and the future of supersonic...
ARK Invest analyst, Sam Korus, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the opportunities opened up after Virgin Galactic’s successful test launch with Richard Branson and...
See moment Richard Branson rockets into space
Richard Branson became the first person to ride into space aboard a rocket he helped fund. The supersonic space plane developed by his company,...
Richard Branson describes ‘extraordinary’ space flight
CNN's Rachel Crane speaks with Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson after his historic trip to space.