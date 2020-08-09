Protests erupt in Belarus after exit polls show president winning reelection

Protests emerged in Belarus after exit polls revealed longtime President Alexander Lukashenko was set to win reelection, Reuters reportedSunday

State- authorized exit polls revealed the president winning 79.7 percent of the vote while his primary challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a previous English instructor, got 6.8 percent, according to the newswire.

Police had actually obstructed off streets and a minimum of 10 individuals were apprehended in one area in Minsk, Reuters reported.

Thousands of individuals required to the streets in the Belarusian capital while protesters clapped, screamed “victory” and beeped their cars and truck horns in uniformity with the opposition, according to the newswire.

Local media likewise reported detentions and clashes in between authorities and protesters in the capital and other cities throughout Belarus, according toReuters

Lukashenko’s handling of the coronavirus resulted in mass protests ahead of the election. He has actually withstood the coronavirus-related lockdowns enforced in most nations. He has actually acted as president because1994

Lukashenko stated last month he had recovered from COVID-19