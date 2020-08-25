Protests demand end to Britain’s complicity in Israeli war crimes – Middle East Monitor

Over 35 protests happened throughout Britain at the weekend to mark the 6th anniversary of Israel’s 2014 military offensive versus Palestinian civilians in theGaza Strip The 50 day assault– “Operation Protective Edge”– eliminated 2,251 individuals, 500 of whom were kids, and injured more than 11,000.

The protests were collaborated by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) and War onWant They required the British federal government to put a two-way arms embargo on Israel and an end to Britain’s complicity in Israel’s war crimes and offenses of human rights. Britain has actually accredited ₤ 376 million ($ 496m) worth of arms to Israel because 2015.

“Israel’s 2014 massacre of Palestinians in Gaza brought worldwide condemnation,” described the chair of the PSC,Kamel Hawwash “Yet, the British government continues to licence weapons to be exported to Israel. It is a national shame. The shocking two-way arms trade must end.”

Activists likewise drew attention to the complicity of banks, such as HSBC, which supply loans and monetary services to business that offer arms to Israel, such as Raytheon and BACHELOR’S DEGREESystems Moreover, current research study by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign has actually exposed that British universities and regional authority pension …