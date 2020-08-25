Protests continue in Wisconsin after police shooting of Jacob Blake

Anger over the shooting of a Black guy by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a 2nd night Monday, with police once again shooting tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, tossed bottles and shot fireworks at police protecting the court house.

The southeastern Wisconsin city ended up being the country’s most current flashpoint in a summertime of racial discontent after cellular phone video footage of police shooting Jacob Blake– obviously in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his 3 kids sat in the lorry– flowed extensively on social networksSunday The 29-year-old was hospitalized in major condition.

The shooting drew condemnation fromDemocratic Gov Tony Evers, who likewise called out 125 members of the National Guard on Monday after protesters set vehicles on fire, smashed windows and encountered officers in riot equipment the previous night.

Police initially fired tear gas Monday about thirty minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew worked to distribute protesters who shouted, “No justice, no peace” as they faced a line of officers who used protective equipment and stood shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the court house entryway. But hundreds of individuals stayed, yelling at police and lighting fires, consisting of to a trash truck near the court house.

Tensions had actually flared once again previously Monday …

