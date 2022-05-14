Protests and disobedience actions will resume with a new impetus on Monday, wrote Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the representatives of the opposition, on his Facebook page.

He presented the main principles of the struggle and the achievements as a result.

“The” Resistance “movement has stopped the process of lowering the bar by the Armenian side in the Artsakh issue.

The “Resistance” movement has created a real political crisis, the issue of Nikol Pashinyan’s legitimacy is becoming obvious for our international partners.

The “Resistance” movement has proved that the Armenian people will not accept any concessions forced on them, Nikol Pashinyan has no mandate to lead the country to new concessions.

The “Resistance” movement has made it obvious that there is a public demand to remove these authorities.

The “Resistance” movement is unique in its volumes and layers, in fact, it is the second Karabakh movement.

That solution will lead to the loss of Artsakh’s eviction of Armenians.

The agreement that Pashinyan is trying to reach with Azerbaijan is not a peace agreement. It is a contract of statelessness, of losing the statehood of Armenia, therefore it is unacceptable for us.

Many people try to split the movement, but the “Resistance” movement is supra-party ․ All of them united around the idea of ​​Artsakh.

We must create the best team who are ready to take collective responsibility to get the country out of this situation.

The policy of the government of the day is very clear ․ Artsakh will remain part of Azerbaijan with security and broad guarantees of human rights, after which they will talk about their status.

If necessary, we will return to the parliament, but exclusively with our agenda.

I call on the CP members hiding behind the police և speaking to the opposition լինել to be restrained ․ Let them look at their past, present and sometimes think about their future.

In order to remove the government, it is necessary to create a full-fledged dual power in the country, to achieve that the system of state governance can no longer serve one person.

We must increase the volume of movement again. That is why all the people who support us and think like us from the balconies should take to the streets.

Next week we will have some tactical changes.

We admit that we have made mistakes during the past 30 years, we apologize for them, but we have never betrayed our people.

Russia remains our main strategic ally. “Stable relations with Iran and the West are possible for us, but all this should not be at the expense of each other.”