Protests across the globe after George Floyd’s death

Demonstrators gather within a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester, England, on Saturday, June 6. Phil Noble/Reuters

Demonstrators gather during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester, England, on Saturday, June 6. Phil Noble/Reuters

As the protests continued in the United States for an additional week in response to the killing of George Floyd, people around the world began to remain true with them. From London to Pretoria to Sydney, people took to the streets to express the need for police reform and racial equality. Many held signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” while others kneeled. At some protests, marchers stood alone for the amount of time Floyd struggled to breathe while police officers detained him.