Protestors try to topple president statue outside White House

A crowd of protestors tried to topple the statue of a former US president near the White House on Monday evening as police responded with pepper spray to break up new protests that erupted in Washington.

A wave of nationwide demonstrations calling for racial justice has swept the United States since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Monday, several-hundred protestors were pushed straight back by at the least 100 security force personnel after they had thrown ropes around the statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh US president, in Lafayette Park.

“The police attacked us. They’ve taken the law to their own hands,” Raymond Spaine, a 52-year-old black man cleaning his eyes with saline, told AFP.