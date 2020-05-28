Protesting the death of George Floyd

People look on as a building website burns in a hearth close to the third police precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, May 27, after an evening of ongoing protests in response to the death of George Floyd. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Crowds rallied in Minneapolis for a second night of protests Wednesday over the death of George Floyd, who was pronounced lifeless Monday at a hospital shortly after he was arrested and pinned to the floor by law enforcement officials.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder stated Wednesday demonstrations contributed to a number of fires, looting and widespread civil disobedience.

The unrest adopted the anger that poured via communities throughout the nation as video of Floyd’s final moments alive started circulating on social media.

Demonstrations additionally befell in Los Angeles, the place a whole bunch of individuals marched to protest over Floyd’s death and police brutality. In Memphis, Tennessee, police responded to a protest in riot gear and not less than two individuals have been arrested, CNN affiliate WHBQ reported.

Floyd’s trigger and method of death stay pending and are being investigated by native, state and federal legislation enforcement, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office stated in an announcement.

The incident recollects the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who uttered the phrases, “I can’t breathe,” whereas in an officer’s chokehold in New York. Since Garner’s death, the phrase has turn out to be a rallying cry in the Black Lives Matter motion.