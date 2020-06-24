Protesters vow to tear down Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation memorial in Washington D.C.

Protesters pledged to tear down Lincoln’s Emancipation Memorial in Washington D.C. Tuesday night as they gathered to demand its removal.

Organizers of the protest said they would maybe not be dealing with the police and would achieve change ‘by any means necessary’ while they crowded nearby the 150-year-old statue paid for by former enslaved people.

The group said they might not touch the statue Tuesday night but would return with increased support at 7pm Thursday to take it down, according to WUSA9.

It came as Democratic Congresswoman Elenor Holmes Norton announced she’d introduce legislation to begin to see the statue removed if the National Park service couldn’t.

Although paid for by former slaves, the Emancipation Memorial remains controversial because it was created by white people and depicts a former slave in a subservient position to Lincoln.

Protesters calling for it to be taken down say that the former slaves who paid for the statue had no say in how it would be built and that even in its unveiling, abolitionist Fredrick Douglas said it ‘perpetuated negative stereotypes about African Americans’.

Dozens gathered for the demonstration organized by The Freedom Neighborhood Tuesday night with videos showing a lady speaking about the educational events held round the statue being shouted down by protesters.

The crowd chanted ‘No Justice, No Peace’ as the woman was told to stop speaking.

LINCOLN’S EMANCIPATION MEMORIAL The Emancipation Memorial statue was initially erected in Lincoln Park in Washington D.C. on April 11, 1876. It marked exactly eleven years to the afternoon of Lincoln’s assassination. The memorial was covered by formerly enslaved people, many of them Black veterans. They wished to honor Lincoln for the Emancipation Proclamation. The fundraising was started after Virginian Charlotte Scott donated the very first $5 she earned as a free person to develop a memorial to Lincoln. Yet criticism has constantly surrounded the memorial due to the way in which it depicts Lincoln towering over a freed person. Abolitionist Fredrick Douglas said as that he unveiled the statue that it ‘perpetuated negative stereotypes about African Americans’.

‘He freed the slaves for political advancement,’ one speaker said, according to WUSA9 journalist Tom Dempsey.

‘Not because he cared, not because he wanted to.

‘And the thing is when we freed ourselves, we’d seven years of progress, the best seven years for black people in the whole American history’.

Police in riot gear were pictured standing in friends on the outskirts of the protest but no run-ins were reported.

‘We’re kicking off the revolution with a series of shutting down the Capitol events and bringing attention to the injustices in the black community starting with Lincoln Park, a statue that embodies the racial undertones of black people being inferior to white people,’ The Freedom Neighborhood said in a social networking post.

‘WE WANT THIS STATUE GONE!’

The group added which they would not be working with police to enact the change ‘nor will we seek any relationship with them’.

‘In order to create change, we will do this by any means necessary. If you will want revolution, it will not happen when you are peaceful,’ the group wrote.

‘Because Lincoln Park is National Park Service (NPS) land, I will use the NPS to see whether NPS has the authority to eliminate the statue with no act of Congress, of course, if so, we shall seek its removal with out a bill,’ said Norton in a statement .

‘This statue has been controversial from the beginning. It is time it absolutely was placed in a museum.’

The Emancipation statue was first erected on April 11, 1876, exactly eleven years to the day of Lincoln’s assassination.

It was covered by formerly enslaved people, many of them Black veterans, to honor Lincoln for the Emancipation Proclamation.

Rep. Norton has said that the freed slaves who covered the memorial were not taken into consideration when it absolutely was built and it has said it will now be moved to a museum

The fundraising was started after Virginian Charlotte Scott donated the first $5 she earned as a totally free person to create a memorial to Lincoln, according to DCist.

The statue is located at the center of Lincoln Park, that is itself located midway involving the U.S. Capitol and RFK Stadium.

The Emancipation Memorial statue originally faced the Capitol but was moved 180 degrees to face a statue celebrating African American educator Mary McLeod Bethune when which was erected in Lincoln Park in 1974.

Yet criticism has constantly surrounded the memorial because of the way in which it depicts Lincoln towering over a freed person.

The freed enslaved person is shown using one knee searching for to Lincoln with broken shackles on his wrists. Below them the phrase ‘Emancipation’ is written.

Critics say the design doesn’t recognize the job of slaves to establish their own freedom.

‘The designers of the Emancipation Statue in Lincoln Park in DC didn’t take into account the views of African Americans. It shows,’ Norton said.

‘Blacks too fought to end enslavement. That’s why I’m introducing a bill to move this statue to a museum.’

‘Understandably, they were only recently liberated from slavery and were grateful for just about any recognition of the freedom,’ she added in a statement to WUSA9.

‘However, in his keynote address at the unveiling of this statue, Frederick Douglass also expressed his displeasure with the statue.’

As of Tuesday evening, more than 4,700 individuals have signed a petition because of its removal.

‘It’s time to simply take down monuments that memorialize the intended subservience of black people in this country.,’ say the petition, started by Marcus Goodwin, a candidate for an at-large seat on the D.C. Council

‘Confederate statues are the obvious example, but this statue in Washington, DC perpetuates the idea that individuals are beneath white people and should simply be grateful for the scraps which were thrown our way.

‘While Abraham Lincoln was a monumental US President, worthy of memorializing, he already has a national monument that doesn’t have degrading racial undertones.’

Goodwin has said that the removal is not to undermine the legacy of Lincoln but to ‘examine this statue more especially for how it’s represented’.

He believes that the statue of Mary McLeod Bethune already in the park ought to be made the centerpiece as an alternative.

Tuesday’s Lincoln protest came on the heels of an incident in Lafayette Park Monday night over an Andrew Jackson statue.

President Donald Trump demanded ten year prison sentences for protesters who tried to pull down a statue of former president Jackson while trying to create a ‘Black House Autonomous Zone’ outside the White House.

Trump announced that ‘numerous people’ have now been arrested for the ‘disgraceful vandalism’ of the ‘magnificent’ statue of Jackson Lafayette Park as well as wrote that protesters had defaced the outside of St. John’s Church.

In a tweet following violent clashes between demonstrators and cops in riot gear, he wrote: ’10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!’

Last Friday, the statue to Confederate General Andrew Pike was also torn down and burned by protesters in the Capitol. It was the sole outdoor statue to a Confederate in D.C.

Pike is considered by some to be was instrumental to the establishment of the Ku Klux Klan but the Freemasons, in which he was involved, insist evidence doesn’t support that.