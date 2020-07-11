Protesters vandalise DA’s office after Utah police shoot man

Outraged protesters smashed the windows of a Utah government building and smeared red paint to mimic blood after two officers who fatally shot a 22-year-old 34 times in the back as he ran away escaped charges since the killing was justified under state law.

The decision was an irredeemable blow to community members and activists who for weeks gathered away from Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office to demand a full investigative report into Palacios-Carbajal’s death.

Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal was gunned down by officers Iversen and Fortuna outside Utah Village Motel in early hours of May 23 after they responded to reports of a suspect ‘making threats with a weapon’.

District Attorney Sim Gill inspects the harm to the district attorney’s office on Friday after protesters covered it with red paint and protest signs reading ‘Justice for Bernardo’

Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal (pictured), 22, was shot dead by Salt Lake City officers Neil Iversen and Kevin Fortuna on May 23 outside a Utah Village Motel as he ran away from them

Officers shot at Palacios-Carbaja three dozen times, hitting him 13 to 15 times, after they claimed that he was armed and they feared for their lives as that he ran far from them.

Gill said under Utah law the utilization of deadly force by the cops was legally justified.

The law states officers may use deadly force if ‘the suspect has committed a felony offense involving the infliction or threatened infliction of death or serious bodily injury,’ to ‘prevent the escape’ of a suspect or if ‘the suspect poses a risk of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or even to others,’ he said.

‘In this case, it is justified under the statute,’ Gill said.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports protest organizer Sofia Alcalá vowed some sort of civil disobedience after the DA’s decision was revealed.

‘They will feel the wrath of the f****** community today,’ she warned.

Salt Lake City police officers said they encountered Palacios-Carbaja (pictured) after they received reports about a man in possession of a weapon threatening residents

Suddenly, the type of officers rush at the protesters and start roughly shoving people with their shields and batons.

Demonstrators are heard screaming in fear as admonish officers for using such brute force on peaceful protesters.

‘What is wrong with you? These are peaceful protesters!’ one man shouts. A lady standing facing him is immediately hit with a baton.

The band of demonstrators then link arms to form a human barricade in defiance of the officers. They chant: ‘Unified power’ and ‘Justice for Bernardo.’

The footage ends with officers yet again charging the crowd while protesters scream out. Some protesters used a bicycle to try reduce the chances of officers, in accordance with KSL.com.

Before that moment, scores of protesters waited away from DA’s office on Thursday in hopes of murder charges, but were let down by the announcement – expanding on the growing divide between police force and civilians since George Floyd’s death in May.

Some officers were injured during the clash with protesters, reportedly prompting police to respond by shoving some to the bottom and striking them with clubs

As an effect, protesters stuck true with their promise of ‘No Justice, No Peace’ and held demonstrations so fraught with ‘civil unrest’ that the Utah’s governor issued an urgent situation order.

Around 150 residents descended upon the DA’s office after 6pm hoisting signs demanding justice, as well as chanting ‘How many shots? 34!’

The streets of Salt Lake City turned red as protesters spilled paint as you’re watching DA’s office to smear it throughout the entrance steps, sidewalks and doorways.

The red paint, in accordance with protesters, was symbolic of the blood on DA Sim Gill’s hands after he didn’t file charges against the officers.

Red hand prints were seen on the building’s entrance sign alongside photo of Palacios-Carbajal.

Messages scrawled in paint read ‘too much blood,’ ‘Sim Gill you killed,’ ‘Abolish all cops’ and ‘Respect Existence or Expect Resistance.’

The glass doors of the DA’s office were covered in protest signs declaring Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police.

Organizers had given speeches to the growing crowd – now around 300 – proclaiming Palacios-Carbajal should not be dead and police could have relied on non-lethal force, like using a stun gun or tackling him.

They wondered where Palacios-Carbajal would be now if officers Iversen and Fortuna had used a Taze gun instead.

Then, protesters shatter three glass windows of the DA’s office just like vans packed with officers reached the scene.

Police Chief Mike Brown said this is what caused city officials to declared the event an ‘unlawful assembly’ and make an effort to shut it down.

Calls for justice in Palacios-Carbajal’s case come after the death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests against police brutality

‘It was my sincere hope that the protest tonight would remain peaceful since it has night after night, Brown wrote on Twitter.

‘Sadly, as they begun to break windows at [Salt Lake County District Attorney] office, we declared it an unlawful assembly.’

The two groups meeting only resulted in clashes as police helicopters whirled overhead and protesters shouted ‘We ain’t scared!’

Protesters reportedly threw bottles, pieces of wood and other debris at officers and refused to leave the area.

‘Objects are increasingly being used against us, force will be used against you,’ one officer reportedly said.

A police car intentionally rammed in to a protester’s vehicle that was used as a barricade.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said an unspecified quantity of officers were hit with pepper spray.

One injured protester had to be overly enthusiastic, while one police officer went to a healthcare facility for treatment.

Two residents were arrested throughout the commotion, but their identities and exactly why were not disclosed.

A video shared to Facebook appeared to show Sofia Alcalá handcuffed by officers who said she had been taken in for ‘destruction of property.’

Earlier, protesters shared a permanent marker to write down telephone numbers on their arms in case they certainly were taken in to police custody.

Activists on Twitter shared tips about how to hide their identities and stopped media crews from filming certain aspects of the protest.

One group surrounded a number of broadcast reporter with umbrellas to block their cameras after Salt Lake City police used footage from previous protests to build cases in recent arrests.

Authorities, sensing a volatile confrontation, had told local media in regards to the riot gear.

City managers told staffers in a email they would work from your home on Thursday and Friday to stay far from skirmishes.

The mounting tension between civilians and law enforcement proved to much for Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, who declared a State of Emergency Thursday night.

The order closed off Utah State Capitol ground and allowed the Utah Department of Public Safety to mobilize.

The order stated ‘recent protests are becoming violent and the civil unrest has resulted in bodily injury and destruction of private and public property, including extensive defacement of a Utah State Capitol building.’

The executive order will continue to be in effect until July 13 at 11:59pm.

Bodycam footage released by police in June showed the two cops arriving on the scene outside the Utah Village Motel and spotting a man – Palacios-Carbajal – straight away run from their website across the parking lot.

The cops went in search of him by walking with their guns drawn, as you officer says over police radio he is armed.

‘He’s got a gun in his pocket. He’s reaching in his right…’ the cop is heard saying.

The chase continues in to an alley and the cops are heard shouting ‘stop,’ ‘show me your hands’ or ‘drop it’ a total of 17 times.

When they reach the parking lot of Granary Storage Palacios-Carbajal stumbles and falls before that he gets up and falls again.

Palacios-Carbajal stumbles and falls before he gets up and falls again. One officer shouts to taser him but moments later a hail of gunfire rings out

Lucy Carbajal (left), the victim’s mother) :t’s not a correct decision that [Gill] made, and we will continue fighting…And even though my son isn’t here, he gives us the right to continue fighting so mothers like me do not lose their sons, like they killed my son. That was cowardice’

Pictured: People gather at a memorial for Bernardo Palacio-Carbajal throughout a march in Salt Lake City. District Attorney Sim Gill says Utah police officers were legally justified in firing more than 20 times and killing an armed man as that he ran away

One officer shouts to taser him but moments later a hail of gunfire rings out.

Palacios-Carbajal’s family needed the officers to be charged over his killing, pointing out that he was running away when they shot him and that bodycam footage doesn’t show him pointing a weapon throughout the chase.

The family said they plan to sue the police department and vowed to work well with protesters to reform authorities policies.

‘It’s not really a correct decision that [Gill] made, and we’ll continue fighting,’ Lucy Carbajal, his mother, said in Spanish to the Salt Lake Tribune.

‘And despite the fact that my son isn’t here, he gives us the proper to continue fighting so mothers like me do not lose their sons, like they killed my son. That was cowardice.’