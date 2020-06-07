Protesters topple Confederate statue in Virginia capital

A rope had been tied across the Confederate statue, which has stood since 1891, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, including that somebody urinated on the statue after it was pulled down. Photos and video from the newspaper confirmed the what seemed to be crimson paint splashed or sprayed on the statue.

In 2017, a few of Wickham’s descendants urged the town to take away the statue.

Confederate monuments are a significant flashpoint in Virginia and elsewhere in the South. Confederate memorials started coming down after a white supremacist killed 9 black folks at a Bible research in a church in South Carolina in 2015 after which once more after the lethal white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam introduced {that a} state-owned statue of former Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee would be removed from its perch on the famed Monument Avenue “as soon as possible.”

The Lee statue is one in every of 5 Confederate monuments alongside Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential road and National Historic Landmark district. Monuments alongside the avenue have been rallying factors throughout protests in current days over Floyd’s dying, they usually have been tagged with graffiti, together with messages that say “End police brutality” and “Stop white supremacy.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney final week introduced plans to hunt the elimination of the opposite Confederate monuments alongside Monument Avenue, which embrace statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Gens. Stonewall Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart. Those statues sit on metropolis land, in contrast to the Lee statue, which is on state property.

Stoney mentioned he would introduce an ordinance July 1 to have the statues eliminated. That’s when a brand new legislation goes into impact, which was signed earlier this 12 months by Northam, that undoes an current state legislation defending Confederate monuments and as a substitute lets native governments determine their destiny.

Wickham’s statue stood in Monroe Park, a few mile away from the Lee statue and surrounded by the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.