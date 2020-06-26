Protesters tear down statues, punch senator, set small fire in Madison after arrest of Black activist | Crime

Organizers stood on top of a tow truck, vowing that the night time would not be peaceful.

“This is not a peaceful protest, so if you came out here for a peaceful protest, you missed it,” one organizer said. “We’re done being peaceful. Now we demanding justice.”

Protesters wrapped chains around “Forward,” the bronze statue of a woman located at the State Street corner of Capitol Square, and pulled her down around 10:45 p.m. The sculpture is just a replica of a Jean Pond Miner sculpture cast in 1893 and installed in the Capitol in 1895 that has been designed being an allegory for devotion and progress, the embodiment of her home state.

Protesters set their sights on yet another statue, one of Col. Hans Christian Heg at the very top of King Street, tore it down and dragged it in to Lake Monona. Heg was a Norwegian immigrant and journalist who died of his wounds at the Battle of Chickamauga fighting to preserve the United States and end slavery.

Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday that the town had recovered both statues, but that he did not know their condition. Protesters had ripped off at the least the leg of the Heg statue.

The destruction continued since the night unfolded with few, if any, cops in sight.

