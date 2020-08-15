Protesters slam U.S. postmaster outside his home amid mail-in worries By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Demonstration outside of the condominium of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington



By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A little group of demonstrators held a loud demonstration outside the Washington condominium of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy amid growing issues that he is gutting the U.S. Postal Service to assist President Donald Trump win reelection in November.

An unmatched variety of mail-in tallies are anticipated as numerous states have actually made it simpler to vote by mail to attend to issues about public events throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

But simply as the Postal Service must be preparing to handle the deluge, DeJoy – a Trump donor who has actually purchased mail competitors – has actually pressed through cost-cutting procedures that have actually resulted in extensive hold-ups.

DeJoy has actually argued that the modifications, consisting of overtime curbs, are required to return the Post Office to success. But demonstrators implicated him of sabotage to please Trump, who is tracking in the surveys and has actually declared – without proof – that his challengers will utilize postal ballot to cheat him out of workplace.

Blowing vuvuzelas and banging pots and pans, about 75 individuals surrounded DeJoy’s upscale Washington condominium and waved indications stating “Postmaster Saboteur,” “LET …