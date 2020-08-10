Protesters reel after post-election crackdown in Belarus

Protesters in Belarus were reeling on Monday after a harsh crackdown in the wake of elections which authorities stated offered a landslide success to strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Activists stated a minimum of a single person had actually passed away and ratings more were hurt when demonstrations appeared after exit surveys on Sunday night indicated a win for Mr Lukashenko in a survey which global observers had actually not been enabled to keep track of.

On Monday Belarus’s electoral commission stated Mr Lukashenko had actually won 80.2 percent of the vote, while his opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, whose rallies have actually drawn big crowds in current weeks, had actually won simply 9.9 percent.

Ms Tikhanovskaya’s project declined to acknowledge the outcomes and declared some ballot stations that had actually launched their counts to the general public revealed her with “70-80 per cent” of the vote.

Mr Lukashenko, a previous collective-farm supervisor, has actually ruled Belarus, a previous Soviet state wedged in between the EU and Russia, for 26 years and has actually been called “Europe’s last dictator” for his unrelenting suppression of dissent.

Protesters bring an injured guy throughout clashes with cops in Minsk early on Monday © AP

Furious clashes happened in the capital Minsk, where riot cops outfitted in body-armour and equipped with batons, flash grenades, tear gas and water …