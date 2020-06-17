Protesters plant hundreds of flowers at Jefferson Square donated by local farmer

On Tuesday, protesters planted a few hundred plants at Jefferson Square Park. Organizers said they desired to send an email that not absolutely all protesters are destroying the town, as they peacefully demonstrate on behalf of Breonna Taylor. “We still care about our city. We’re here and we’re not burning our city down because we care about it but we also want our demands met and we want to be listened to,” said Shameka Parrish-Wright of the Kentucky Alliance.We’re told the plants were all donated by a local farmer.

