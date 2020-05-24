Protesters outside Dominic Cummings’s home blast Boris Johnson’s ‘stay at home’ speech

Boris Johnson’s ‘Stay Home’ message to the nation echoed outside the home of Dominic Cummings this afternoon as the highest aide headed to Downing Street amid criticism for breaking lockdown.

The Prime Minister’s prime aide is dealing with calls to resign or be sacked after he drove from London to his mother and father home in Durham 260 miles away at the tip of March.

Witnesses say he was noticed in a city 30 miles away from his mother and father’ home in April and, after returning to London, a second witness claims to have seen him in Durham later that month.

Earlier at this time marketing campaign group Led By Donkeys parked a van outside the terraced avenue the place Mr Cummings, his spouse and his son all dwell and performed messages emphasising the severity of the Stay Home message Brits have been following at the time Mr Cummings reportedly broke the foundations.

Mr Johnson’s phrases ‘You should keep at home, you shouldn’t be visiting relations who don’t dwell in your home,’ echoed across the terraced avenue.

The marketing campaign group can be performed footage from Tara Jane Langston, who filmed herself as she struggled to breathe in a London hospital’s intensive care ward.

Weeks earlier than the lockdown message was issued, the mother-of-three warned: ‘If anybody is considering of taking any possibilities, simply have a look at me, I’m within the intensive care unit and I can not breathe with out this.

‘I’ve three children at home and a husband that I can not see.’

Footage was additionally performed from an interview with Mark Stephenson, a household pal of 13-year-old Ismail Mohammed Abdulwahab, who was unable to see his household as he died from Covid-19 at Kings College Hospital in London.

Mr Johnson then returns to the display, telling viewers: ‘So many, tens of millions and tens of millions of individuals throughout this nation have been doing the appropriate factor. Millions going by way of the hardship of self-isolation.’

Led by Donkeys additionally put up a separate set up on Westminster Bridge Road on Friday.

Posting a photograph of the billboard, which reads ‘Stay alert, Government incompetence prices lives’, the group mentioned: ‘When the PM’s prime adviser is criss-crossing the nation with coronavirus, it’s positively time to remain alert.’

The Prime Minister defended Mr Cummings after information surfaced that he had travelled to Durham, however Downing Street mentioned it will ‘not waste time’ replying to recent allegations from ‘campaigning newspapers’.

Mr Cummings has denied returning to Durham in April, weeks after his preliminary time spent self-isolating within the area.

Speaking outside his London home on Sunday, after one journalist requested if he had been again to Durham in April, Mr Cummings mentioned: ‘No, I didn’t.’

Mr Cummings arrived in Downing Street this afternoon amid requires him to resign.

Steve Baker, a former Brexit minister and a senior hardline Brexiteer like Mr Cummings, broke cowl to demand the Prime Minister ‘take again management’ of occasions squirming from his grasp.

Mr Baker informed Sky News: ‘If he does not resign, we’ll simply maintain burning by way of Boris’s political capital at a charge we will ailing afford within the midst of this disaster,’ he mentioned.

‘It may be very clear that Dominic travelled when everyone else understood Dominic’s slogans to imply ”keep at home, defend the NHS and save lives”.

‘And I believe mums and dads who very a lot care about their kids and who’ve been forgoing the childcare of their prolonged household will marvel why he has been allowed to do that.’