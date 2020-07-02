Protesters light fire outside federal courthouse in Portland

Demonstrators also reportedly set off fireworks in the direction of the Multonomah County Justice Center.

Protesters arranged and kneeled in front of the federal courthouse holding barricades in front of themselves while police, stationed within the building, fired pepper balls if they got too close, Olmos reported.

PORTLAND POLICE DECLARE ‘RIOT,’ USE CS GAS TO BREAK UP CROWD; ARRESTS REPORTED

The protest comes 1 day after Portland police declared a “riot” and arrested dozens of protesters while attempting to clear the crowd. Police also used CS gas, a type of tear gas on protesters, after giving warnings of arrest and utilization of force to those who didn’t disperse.

Protesters have mainly demonstrated outside of the Multonomah County Justice Center for higher than a month following a death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody at the hands of a white police.

Further south in Eugene, Ore., where the University of Oregon is located, police called for a crowd to disperse after protesters started tearing down a fence behind the Lane County Jail and ripped down the American flag hanging outside of the jail and burned it, KEZI-TV reported. It was the 2nd flag burning this week.

Mostly peaceful protests plus some riots have occurred in multiple cities across the country as crowds protest what they do say has been a pattern of police brutality against African-Americans as well as other minorities.

