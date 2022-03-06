“No to war,” protesters chanted in various Russian cities.

“More than 5,200 people took part in unsanctioned rallies in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other parts of Russia demanding an end to the so-called special military operation in Ukraine, of which more than 3,500 were detained,” TASS reported, citing the Russian Interior Ministry. Minister of Foreign Affairs Irina Volkin.

He details. “Various units of the RF Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with other law enforcement agencies, ensured the maintenance of public order during unauthorized demonstrations. 2,500 people took part in the unsanctioned protests in Moscow, 1,700 of whom were detained. About 1,500 people took part in the illegal demonstrations in St. Petersburg, 750 of whom were detained. “1,200 people took part in unauthorized demonstrations in other regions, 1,061 were detained.”

The detainees were taken to the regional police to find out if they were held accountable. Earlier, calls were made on the Internet to march to the central squares of their cities on March 6 to protest against the so-called special operation in Ukraine.

Videos of how the protesters are behaving have been posted on the Internet expresses complaint: In one of them, the detained protester sings the anthem of Ukraine.

Tat Tat Harutyunyan