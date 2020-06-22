Protesters In D.C. Trying To Tear Down Andrew Jackson Statue

Protesters are employing all their may possibly to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in our nation’s capital … just blocks from the White House.

The scene is playing out Monday night in the exact middle of Lafayette Park, with protesters attaching a chain to the statue of the former president in an attempt to topple the monument.

Police, wearing riot gear, using pepper spray and batons, break up attempt by protesters to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House #dcprotest #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/15AbKEEEo0 — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) June 23, 2020

@KunkleFredrick

The statue was already vandalized, with spray painters writing “KILLER” on one side of its base. Other protesters are throwing rolls of rest room paper over the statue, while some have attached ropes to the statue and so are trying to pull it down.

Jackson, who is on the $20 bill, served as the 7th president of the United States and was in charge of the Trail of Tears, a policy that removed Native Americans from their ancestral lands. He’s also certainly one of President Trump‘s heroes.

St. John’s Church has been vandalized with spray paint reading BHAZ (Black House Autonomous Zone) pic.twitter.com/8D7UITVTK0 — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 23, 2020

@RichieMcGinniss

Nearby, more protesters are surrounding St. John’s Episcopal Church, the site of Trump’s bizarre photo op earlier this month, when he ordered law enforcement to clear the region with tear gas and helicopters.

The church has also been vandalized.

Law enforcement is on hand in riot gear, and various videos posted on social media show violent clashes with protesters.