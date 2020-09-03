Protesters in Armenia again demand opportunity to travel back to Russia – Panorama

A group of individuals again collected outside the Armenian federal government structure on Thursday to demand an opportunity to travel back to Russia.

The opposing people who came to Armenia from Russia a couple of months earlier had to stay in the nation due to the closure of state borders in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the protesters stated just Russian people are now enabled to return house by charter flights, while the federal government stops working to deal with the concern they have actually been raising for weeks.

A 58- year- old lady stated she went to Armenia 6 months earlier and might not go back to Russia to join her household and return to work.

“We are asking, demanding them to take action for us to rejoin our families. It’s simply no longer possible to survive here,” she stated.

The lady stated she is being rejected a task in Armenia due to her age and is just residing on a special needs pension of 30,000 drams, barely making both ends fulfill.

Another opposing lady stated they have actually used to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, federal government and Armenian Embassy in Russia, however have actually gotten no clear action yet.

The Foreign Ministry is stated to be in talks with Russian equivalents over the possibility of Armenian people taking a trip to Russia, which the lady declines to think.

“We desire to get clear responses; let them define timeframes …