Protesters have turned the newly constructed White House fence into a living memorial to racial justice

As a result, the site is now a makeshift memorial to black Americans killed by police.

Protesters are posting more and more art to the wall daily as the demonstrations keep on into their second week.

Trump’s message to the protesters

Trump, for his part, shared a letter last week that referred to the peaceful protesters who have been forcibly dispersed from Lafayette Square as “terrorists.”

“The phony protesters near Lafayette were not peaceful and are not real,” claimed the letter, which was published by veteran attorney and former Trump lawyer John Dowd, without citing any evidence. “They are terrorists using idle hate filled students to burn and destroy. They were abusing and disrespecting the police when the police were preparing the area for the 1900 curfew.”

CNN reported last week that law enforcement used tear gas to disperse peaceful crowds, but the official version of events has again and again changed. After initially denying the utilization of tear gas, a US Park Police spokesperson said it was a mistake to make that statement . Shortly afterward, acting Park Police Chief Gregory T. Monahan again denied tear gas was used.