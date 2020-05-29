Protesters have set a Minneapolis police station on fire

A lady yells at a sheriff’s deputy throughout a protest following the dying of George Floyd on the hand of Minneapolis police officers, on Thursday, May 28 in Minneapolis. Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune by way of AP

As night falls in Minneapolis, protests present few indicators of abating.

CNN Correspondent Josh Campbell, on the scene in Minneapolis, described the scene, as crowds proceed to develop.

“There was a member of the community yelling at people throwing rocks into windows, saying, ‘Don’t do this in my community.’ Not everybody here behind us is a protester. Some are trying to keep the peace,” he mentioned.

The crowds have been there all afternoon and there appear to be extra individuals out tonight than final night time.

Several massive fires are nonetheless lively, together with a automotive that has been set alight, and the air is thick with billowing smoke and tear gasoline.

Earlier, police put up a fence across the perimeter of the police division, to separate the protesters from the precinct. The fence has since been pushed down by protesters.

There are police on rooftops, throwing tear gasoline all the way down to the road, mentioned Campbell. Protesters are responding by throwing rocks and glass bottles, setting off firecrackers, and utilizing lasers to level to police officers because it will get darkish out.

