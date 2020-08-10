Protesters gather outside Ferguson Police Department on anniversary of Michael Brown’s death

Ferguson Police stated over 100 individuals collected at the department, and police eventually jailed 4 protesters for failure to distribute.

Brown’s death triggered demonstrations in Ferguson and throughout the nation as Black residents required an end to police violence and bigotry, and caused violent fights with greatly armed police.

In Ferguson earlier Sunday, residents collected where Brown was eliminated, with some laying flowers on the area, CNN affiliate KMOV reported

.

“Six years ago to today, this community was robbed,” Ferguson Police Chief Jason P. Armstrong stated to those at the website. “This nation was robbed.”

Democratic Congressional prospect Cori Bush was likewise on hand for the event.

“This is where I started from, fighting for justice. We have to stand up for Black lives every single day,” Bush informed KMOV.

Police arrest 4 for failure to distribute

Later at night, officers using helmets and holding guards stood in lines in the parking area dealing with the crowds of protesters at the police department, according to video shot by affiliate KMOV.

Police put up a barrier made of bike racks attached together and put the barrier in front of the police department parking area. They likewise obstructed off S. Florissant Road to lorry traffic to secure the protesters, the police stated in a news release.

According to police, some members of the crowd eliminated the barriers, made hostile and threatening remarks to the officers and attempted to get in the home.

The …