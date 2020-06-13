Protesters gather in Atlanta following fatal officer-involved shooting at drive-thru

WSB

An Atlanta police officer shot and killed a man at a Wendy’s drive-thru Friday night after he resisted arrest and struggled for an officer’s Taser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The GBI identified the slain man as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta, who was African American.

Witnesses provided video to investigators, the GBI said on Twitter.

“The GBI is aware that there is video posted on social media captured by witnesses in this incident. We are reviewing the video & the early investigative information in this case. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can,” the tweet said.

What happened, based on officials: On Friday, officers taken care of immediately a call at 10:33 p.m. in regards to a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the drive-thru, causing other customers to operate a vehicle around it, the GBI said in a statement.

Police gave Brooks a field sobriety test, which that he failed, the GBI said. He resisted arrest and struggled with officers, the GBI said.

An officer drew his Taser and, witnesses said, the person grabbed it, the statement said. An officer then shot him.

Brooks was taken up to a hospital, where that he died, the statement said.

One officer was treated for an injury and released, the GBI said.

CNN has reached out to the APD, GBI and the mayor’s office but they haven’t responded.

The GBI is investigating at the request of the APD, the statement said. Once completed, the case will soon be turned to prosecutors for review.

Some back ground: Brooks’ killing comes amid global protests and discussion of racism and police use of force following the death of George Floyd last month in custody in Minneapolis. Atlanta has seen frequent protests, including some that turned violent.

Six Atlanta Police Department officers were facing charges of using excessive force during one, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced June 2. Two of the officers were fired by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

