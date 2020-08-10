Protesters demand that Armenian government ensure repatriation of Lebanese Armenians – Panorama

A group of people staged a protest outside the Armenian government building on Monday, demanding that the authorities ensure the repatriation of Lebanese Armenians.

The protest was organized by members of the Hayk nationalist movement.

They held posters reading, “Repatriation, Independence, Sovereignty”.

The protesters tried to deliver a letter to the government, but police officers urged them to send it via mail.

One of the protesters, Hrayr Kostanyan, recalled Prime Minster Nikol Pashinyan’s statement made back in 2018 that “direct democracy has been established in Armenia, and people can speak to the government directly”, adding, however, the government refused to address their concerns.

Reading out the letter, Kostanyan said they demanded that the authorities urgently launch a mass repatriation process, starting from Armenians of Lebanon.