Protesters demand justice after Egypt police kill young man – Middle East Monitor

Protests have broken out in the streets outside Munib Police Station in Giza after demonstrators accused police of killing a young man named as Islam the Australian.

“We want justice for Islam,” demonstrators chanted. “The Interior Ministry are thugs.”

عايزين حقك يا إسلام .. الداخلية بلطجية .. الاهالي يتظاهرون في الشوارع المجاورة لنقطة شرطة المنيب بالجيزة مطالبين بحق الشاب اسلام والذي قتل على يد ظباط شرطة حسب روايتهم pic.twitter.com/OqLGwo2gDz — Amr Elqazaz (@amrsalama) September 7, 2020

تجمعات لمواطنين من أحد المباني أمام نقطة شرطة المنيب بالجيزة pic.twitter.com/zCdgzWcOjg — Amr Elqazaz (@amrsalama) September 7, 2020

In one video, it’s possible to see security officers cordoning off the station to keep the protesters away.

تطويق أمني لنقطة شرطة المنيب بالجيزة خوفا من تجمعات المواطنين احتجاجا على مقتل شاب على يد ظباط شرطة pic.twitter.com/ksVa4xIX2r — Amr Elqazaz (@amrsalama) September 7, 2020

According to reports, Islam was killed after an altercation between him and police.

The governor of Giza was being escorted…