Protesters camp out near Stamford Police Station, demand to defu

Protesters camped out near the Stamford Police Station Monday demanding that the department be defunded.

Protesters set up tents and campers at Latham Park.

The protest started with a march on Saturday through downtown Stamford in memory of Steven Barrier, a black man who died in police custody on his 23rd birthday last year.

An investigation concluded Barrier died of natural causes, but his family believes police did not get him the medical care he needed during his arrest.

Protesters want less money to go toward the police department in Stamford and more toward mental health care, and the city’s schools and youth services.

Mayor David Martin came down to speak with the group camping outside, but they say they won’t won’t leave the park until their demands are met.