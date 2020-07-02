Protesters Break Into Private Neighborhood… Then Armed Residents Fought Back

A group of protesters in St. Louis, Missouri were confronted with armed homeowners after the mob breached private property, threatening their family.

Video of the incident circulated widely this weekend together man brandished what seemed to be a semi-automatic weapon while his wife pointed a handgun at the trespassers.

Other videos obviously show the unruly group, who were marching to protest Mayor Lyda Krewson for releasing the names and addresses of residents who suggested defunding the police department, entering via a gate obviously marked as “private property.”

The couple defended their home.

Daniel Shular, a photographer for the Columbia Missourian, posted the video on social media.

A couple has come out of their residence and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighbor hood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

Media Attacks Couple

Even after seeing clear evidence showing the protesters entering private property and so threatening the couple’s safety, the media have been feverishly spinning the incident as ‘crazed gun owners v. peace-loving protesters.’

The Washington Post ran a headline that reads: “St. Louis couple points guns at peaceful crowd of protesters calling for mayor to resign.”

“The protesters marching through St. Louis on Sunday evening were armed only with posters and chants,” reporter Teo Armus, failing continually to grasp the idea of trespassing, writes.

Other video shows the mob had opened a private gate and held it open as tons of protesters flooded the home.

CBS News, meanwhile, couldn’t help themselves and just had to spot the couple as ‘white.’

See, since it has to be considered a black vs. white narrative for the corrupt media. Never mind the fact that a great portion of the mob was also white, including those standing defiantly on the couple’s front sidewalk.

Missouri has got the ‘Castle Doctrine‘ law, which enables people to use deadly force without fleeing if an intruder attempts to enter their property.

In Danger

The crowd of protesters was taking their grievances to your home of St. Louis Democrat Mayor Lyda Krewson, who drew their ire by reading the names and partial addresses of protesters calling to defund the authorities during a Facebook Live briefing.

“Resign Lyda, take the cops with you,” they chanted, beating on drums while they marched.

President Trump Monday morning retweeted an ABC News report on the couple standing their ground and defending their property.

Meanwhile, leftists on social media took a cue from the mainstream media and done their best to doxx the couple.

“Residents bring out guns against peaceful marchers,” anyone tweeted, echoing the Washington Post story.

“Someone identify these people. I don’t know the area. Get an address. I’ll help,” another wrote. “Sue them, ruin their businesses, help their employees sabotage their capital, call their kids, call their family members, call their country club— use capitalism for the weapon it’s designed to be.”

Imagine that – the mob is upset about the mayor doxxing protesters, so they respond in-kind by doing the exact same exact thing. Brilliant!