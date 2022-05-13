Red berets approached the third building of the government, which the protesters have been blockading for a long time, deviating from the announced route. The demonstrators greeted them with chants of “shame, shame.” The organizers of the rally urged the gathered people not to get into an argument with the police representatives and to stand with their fists raised, and the police urged not to “catch people” as it is an act of peaceful disobedience.

The chants “Armenia without Turks”, “Armenia without Nikol”, “The policeman is our brother”, “Artsakh” also exploded.

A military-patriotic song is heard, the protesters are dancing.

Nelli GRIGORYAN