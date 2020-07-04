Protesters block road leading to Mount Rushmore ahead of Trump event

One group parked three vans throughout the road and took the tires from two of them to make it more challenging to take them off. Several demonstrators climbed on the top of the vans chanting “Land back!” Police warned the protesters to disperse but didn’t simply take any immediate action against them.

The sheriff’s office said attendees was told to arrive early so must have been after dark roadblock. However, the Rapid City Journal reported that some motorists who had tickets for Friday evening’s fireworks show were unable to get through the protests and were standing by their cars watching the standoff.

The Journal also reported that law enforcement in riot gear as well as members of the National Guard had turned out and declared an unlawful assembly.

The news outlet reported that the reduced bowl of the amptheater where Trump was scheduled to speak at approximately 8:50 p.m. local time was full, but there have been many empty seats in the upper level.

President Trump has been outspoken against the recent protests happening nationwide, targeting historical monuments and statues demonstrators feel represent a pattern of systematic racism in the U.S.

Sources confirmed for Fox News earlier in the day Friday that President Trump planned on addressing the “totalitarian behavior that is completely alien to American life” and the “cancel culture” he believes is being pushed by the left.

He can also be expected to emphasize America’s history as a “great and virtuous country.”

“You can expect the president to express strong support for America’s military, the women and men of our police, and thus many of our cherished principles and institutions which can be under attack daily from the left,” a senior administration official told Fox News in a statement Friday evening.

The Associated Press and Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.