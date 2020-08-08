Protesters block Bolivian roads after Covid-19 postpones election

Tens of countless Bolivians have actually obstructed roads throughout the nation over a choice to postpone the governmental election due to coronavirus, triggering worries of a repeat of the mayhem and bloodshed that followed the last election 9 months back.

The Organisation of American States has actually implicated some protesters of“preventing the passage of oxygen tankers and ambulances necessary to attend the pandemic”

.

“The immorality of trying to obtain political returns from the suffering of the people in the face of this health situation is inadmissible,” it said in a statement.

The federal government has actually echoed that belief and the UN has appealed to protesters to permit materials through.

However, the demonstrators, led by the nation’s greatest trade union federation, the COB, state they are not obstructing any medical materials. They implicate the federal government of making them a scapegoat for its bad reaction to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, from exile in Argentina, the nation’s ousted leader Evo Morales states the leading brass of the Bolivian armed force is preparing a coup to change the existing civilian federal government with a civilian-military junta.

“Some days ago they brought in two planes from the United States carrying military equipment,” he told Kawsachun…