Protesters around the world clash with police as they demand justice for George Floyd

Protests over the loss of life of the unarmed black man George Floyd are persevering with to brush throughout the globe as violent clashes with police escalate.

For greater than every week swarms of individuals have flocked exterior US embassies and brought to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd – the man who gasped ‘I am unable to breathe’ when a white police officer knelt on his neck for practically 9 minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota, final Monday.

Protests calling for justice and rallying towards police brutality unfold to Mexico City as stones had been pelted at the US embassy.

Masked women and men vandalised buildings as authorities arrested three officers in a bid to stem anger over Floyd’s loss of life.

Dozens of protesters descended upon the US Embassy in the Mexican capital in protest over the loss of life of George Floyd

Protesters in the Polanco neighbourhood of Mexico City lit a fireplace in the avenue as they continued to demand justice for George Floyd

Authorities in Mexico City had been seen desperately attempting to extinguish the flames

Looters in Mexico City had been seen raiding shops earlier than they went on to assault a safety barrier close to the US embassy

A person throws rocks in anger as police spray hearth extinguishers as a deterrent to maneuver protestors away from the space

A demonstrator holds an indication of George Floyd’s face and the phrases ‘I am unable to breathe’ – which he gasped as a police officer knelt on his neck for 9 minutes

Elsewhere in the Netherlands, tons of of individuals gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest in Utrecht.

Crowds had been seen waving banners that mentioned ‘Make racists afraid once more’ and ‘racism is a lifelong pandemic’.

People collect for a Black Lives Matter protest in Utrecht, Netherlands, on June 5 in response to the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd

Protesters put on face masks as they participate in an illustration at the Jaarbeursplein sq. in Utrech. One signal mentioned ‘Racism began from the backside now we’re nonetheless right here’

The march was simply one in every of many held throughout the world as protesters denounce police brutality and demand justice for George Floyd

In Paris a graffiti art work signed ‘Dugudus’ depicted Donald Trump wearing police uniform and kneeling on George Floyd’s neck.

Trump’s proper hand holds a black bible as the phrases ‘I am unable to breathe’ are plastered throughout George Floyd’s again.

A message written subsequent to his physique mentioned: ‘RIP George Floyd’.

A avenue artwork mural in Paris signed ‘Dugudus’ depicts US President Donald Trump wearing police uniform kneeling on George Floyd’s neck

In Athens a gaggle of protesters held banners in entrance of riot policce in a rally towards police brutality

An indication saying ‘silence is violence’ was waved in the air by a protester sporting a coroanvirus face masks throughout a rally in Athens

The rallies present no indicators of easing off, as demonstrators proceed to defy social distancing guidelines and protest the newest African-American loss of life in US police custody which has sparked outrage throughout the world.

In Greece dozens of offended demonstrators took to the streets as they clashed with authorities in Athens.

Thousands upon hundreds of placards saying ‘We see you America and we’re with you’, ‘black lives matter’, and ‘who polices the police?’ had been held excessive in the air throughout the globe as authorities ramped up efforts to maintain the peace.

On Thursday night time not less than 270 protesters had been arrested throughout New York City after continued marching previous the 8pm curfew.

Protests over the loss of life of George Floyd carried on after New York City’s imposed 8pm curfew on Thursday

A protester is arrested on Fifth Avenue by NYPD officers as they cracked down on individuals violating the 8pm curfew

Protesters in Brooklyn take a knee on Flatbush Avenue in entrance of New York City police officers throughout a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Thursday

Thousands turned out in assist of Floyd and his household, together with brother Terrence (pictured) who thanked the crowds for their demonstrations

The arrests got here after the NYPD was criticized for their powerful crackdown on curfew-breakers the earlier night time, after many protesters had been pepper sprayed or shoved as police tried to disperse crowds.

Hundreds of New Yorkers who had been arrested at protests over the previous week stay in custody and are but to be arraigned after widespread policing on the streets has led to delays in processing.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz, who was on 57th Street when cops moved in on crowds, mentioned he witnessed one police officer swing his baton earlier than the captain pulled him again to cease him.

‘They got here east, they got here west, and they simply swarmed this space. It was clear that they needed to maneuver in and take these demonstrators off the avenue,’ he mentioned.

Over in the Bronx, police had been seen utilizing extra aggressive techniques on protesters who had gathered earlier for a rally hosted by activist group Decolonize This Place.

At one level officers started kettling, or closing in on tons of of protesters and blockading East 136th Street and Brook Avenue, earlier than aggressively arresting individuals.

Similar techniques had been used on a gaggle at Central Park West close to 108th avenue the place officers swarmed teams from all sides and commenced making arrests.

Justin Trudeau took a public knee in solidarity with demonstrators throughout an anti-racism rally in Ottawa on Friday

Trudeau made a shock look at the protest on Parliament Hill, the place some had been heard chanting, ‘Stand as much as Trump’

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen attending an anti-racism protest on Friday the place he took a public knee in solidarity with demonstrators.

And in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged Britons to not attend massive scale demonstrations scheduled this weekend because of the danger of coronavirus.

Speaking at a Downing Street briefing yesterday, he urged individuals to not attend demonstrations of greater than six individuals.

The warning got here as the Met Police’s deputy chief referred to as protests ‘illegal’ because of social distancing guidelines, whereas London Mayor Sadiq Khan mentioned he wouldn’t attend a protest this weekend.

Earlier this week on Parliament Square, on Trafalgar Square and at different places, hundreds knelt on one knee, a type of protest recognized as ‘taking a knee’ famously utilized by American footballer Colin Kaepernick to denounce police brutality towards black individuals.

The demonstrators booed as they walked previous 10 Downing Street, official residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and a few additionally booed and took a knee in entrance of New Scotland Yard, London’s police headquarters.

Demonstrators have additionally come out in cities around the world from as far as Sydney in Australia in solidarity with Floyd and to specific anger over racism.

Demonstrators scuffle with members of the Tactical Support Group police officers throughout a Black Lives Matter protest on June three in London

Other protesters in Parliament Square immediately held up indicators, together with one which mentioned ‘it is a privilege to study racism as a substitute of experiencing it your complete life’