Protesters alter ‘Defund the Police’ mural outside Milwaukee City Hall to read ‘Defend the Police’

A mural painted outside Milwaukee City Hall that read ‘Defund the Police’ had a letter painted over it on Friday such that it read ‘Defend the Police’.

The original mural had been painted by about 30 activists on Wednesday to support what has changed into a nationwide movement to shift funds from police departments towards schools and youth programs.

But just two days later it absolutely was tampered with to show ‘Defend the Police.’

A street mural outside of Milwaukee City Hall was changed on Friday days after it absolutely was created

The painted words ‘Defund the Police’ were changed to ‘Defend the Police’

The adjustment to the original phrase came after former Alderman Robert Donovan was seen to openly criticize the mural on social networking on Wednesday night

The ‘D’ had been painted blue while the ‘U’ had been covered over and changed to an ‘E’, according to Urban Milwaukee.

The change was performed by an anonymous group but their work was short-lived and by the end of Friday the ‘U’ had came ultimately back.

The adjustment to the original phrase came after former Alderman Robert Donovan who sat on Milwaukee Common Council was seen to openly criticize the mural on social networking on Wednesday night.

‘Fixed it for you, folks!’ that he tweeted and also a photograph showing the mural crossed out with a blue line.

The ‘thin blue line’ is really a term for the police that is used to assert that they are the line which will keep society from descending in to violent chaos.

The ‘Defund the Police’ movement began to gather momentum after the death of George Floyd during police custody in Minneapolis. This mural was pained in Washington DC

The words ‘Defund the Police’ were painted on Water Street near City Hall but were changed on Friday

The group behind the sudden change has managed to stay anonymous

During his 20 years on Milwaukee’s Common Council Donovan had long pushed for an increase in funding for the city’s police department.

On Twitter several comments appeared to be praising the change.

‘Defend the Police. A good idea,’ wrote one user.

‘I must learn who this hero is really I can buy him a beer. #Milwaukee #DefendThePolice,’ added yet another.

‘Outside Milwaukee City Hall, protesters paint “defund the police”. In response, their graffiti gets changed to; “DEFEND the police”…. Keep it going America! This needs to catch on across the country!’ tweeted another on line poster.

The ‘Defund the Police’ movement began to gather momentum after the death of George Floyd during police custody in Minneapolis.

An overhead view of the street shows the mural completely directly outside City Hall

Late on Friday, the painting was changed again back to ‘Defund the Police’

‘People keep asking us, what does defund mean? It does not mean abolish,’ said Jeremy Wilbur who was element of the group who painted the ‘Defund the Police’ mural.

‘Let’s get this clear for them, we don’t hate cops,’ he said in a Facebook Live video.

‘Some people hardly understand what defund the police means,’ said yet another protester Brandon Wilborn to CBS58.

‘It means to just like perhaps not get rid of the police, but take a number of the money they’re getting and putting it in to the schools and housing and other places that it’s needed.’

In Milwaukee, the Common Council are looking at the likely implications of a possible 10% cut to the Police Department’s budget.