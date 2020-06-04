Protester shakes hands with Boston police officer during tense demonstration

Amid a tense demonstration outside an MBTA station, a Boston man offered an indication of peace to a police officer.Nathan Garvin, who lives in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood, shook hands with a Boston police officer outside the Forest Hills station to prove that not totally all police officers are bad.”Quite honestly, I mean, they’re human beings like us,” Garvin said. “They’re men in uniform just doing their job. Not all cops are bad. There are just a few bad eggs and there are just a lot of young kids that don’t understand that, but they need to understand that.”Garvin said that he decided to attend a protest in Franklin Park on Tuesday and continue to demonstrate at Forest Hills to exhibit support George Floyd and the other victims of police brutality.”There’s a lot of corruption going on in the (justice) system,” he said. “We need to get those people out.”Garvin said he would continue steadily to support protests throughout the night as long as those demonstrations remain peaceful and lawful.

