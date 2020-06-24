Protester Claims LAPD’s Rubber Bullet Shots Severely Injured His Scrotum

Breaking News
A Black Lives Matter protester allegedly took rubber bullets fired by LAPD officers right to the crotch, and he claims it caused him to reduce a testicle. So, yeah … he’s suing.
Bradley Steyn — a South African man who protested apartheid back the day — claims that he was maimed by law enforcement during a May 30 George Floyd protest in L.A.’s Fairfax District.
He claims he witnessed police brutality, then became a victim himself when cops allegedly used batons to beat him in the chest … before shooting him with rubber bullets at point-blank range.
Bradley claims he was hit in the inner thigh and genitals and contains since suffered horrific pain and the increased loss of a testicle.
His attorney, Lisa Bloom, will hold a press conference with him in front of LAPD headquarters Thursday, where Bradley will speak on “the impact his beating and shooting has had on his life and family.”
Bloom and Bradley may also reveal information on the legal action they’re taking contrary to the police department and necessitate specific reforms. Bloom says, “Police brutality is our national shame.”