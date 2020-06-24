Protester Claims LAPD’s Rubber Bullet Shots Severely Injured His Scrotum

Breaking News

A Black Lives Matter protester allegedly took rubber bullets fired by LAPD officers right to the crotch, and he claims it caused him to reduce a testicle. So, yeah … he’s suing.

Bradley Steyn — a South African man who protested apartheid back the day — claims that he was maimed by law enforcement during a May 30 George Floyd protest in L.A.’s Fairfax District.

He claims he witnessed police brutality, then became a victim himself when cops allegedly used batons to beat him in the chest … before shooting him with rubber bullets at point-blank range.

Bradley claims he was hit in the inner thigh and genitals and contains since suffered horrific pain and the increased loss of a testicle.

His attorney, Lisa Bloom, will hold a press conference with him in front of LAPD headquarters Thursday, where Bradley will speak on “the impact his beating and shooting has had on his life and family.”