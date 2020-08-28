Protest Violence and the See-No-Evil Media

By Mark Hemingway for RealClearPolitics

Like lots of diligent, obedient Americans, I believed I ‘d reached my limitation when it concerned enduring violent riots weeks back. But then I saw a horrifyingly graphic video of “protesters” in New York recently going after a frightened raccoon out of below a cars and truck and clubbing it to death in the middle of the street. Are there individuals out there who truly think that defenseless animals are tools of white supremacy? Or can we lastly confess the violence that’s been raving given that the cops killing of George Floyd has ended up being totally wanton and unmoored from concepts of justice?

Maybe raccoon lives do not matter much, however the fate of the bad animal showed to be an extremely bad prophecy. Tuesday, 2 individuals were eliminated after assaulting an armed 17-year-old who was fleing from a mob inKenosha A high school kid might have had no organisation bring a weapon in the middle of a riot, however the numerous videos likewise reveal he might have had legitimate factors to fear for his life. The New York Times, to its credit, has a good breakdown of what happened, however the young shooter is now charged with first-degree murder.

How bad were things in Kenosha? Well, this is the week CNN lastly started stressing about the rioting sweeping the nation for months. Unfortunately, it’s not that …