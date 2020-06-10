Protest propaganda is riding on the success of pandemic hoaxes

In one version, tens of thousands of protesters are marching to force accountability on the US justice system, shining a light on policing policies that protect white lives and property above any such thing else—and are being met with the same brutality and indifference they are protesting against. In the other, driven by Donald Trump, US attorney general Bill Barr, and the MAGA coalition, an alternate narrative contends that anti-fascist protesters are traveling by bus and plane to remote cities and towns to wreak havoc. This notion is inspiring roving gangs of mostly white vigilantes to take up arms.

These armed activists are demographically very similar to people who spread misinformation and confusion about the pandemic; the same Facebook groups have spread hoaxes about both; it’s the same older Republican base that shares most fake news.

The undeniable fact that those who accept protest misinformation also rose up to challenge stay-at-home orders through “reopen” rallies is no coincidence: these audiences have been primed by years of political misinformation and driven to a frenzy by months of pandemic conspiracy theories. The infodemic helped reinforce routes for spreading false stories and rumors; it’s been the perfect breeding ground for misinformation.

How it happened

When covid-19 hit like a slow-moving hurricane, many people took shelter and waited for government agencies to make a plan for handling the infection. But as the weeks turned into months, and the US still struggled to supply comprehensive testing, some begun to agitate. Small groups, heavily armed with rifles and misinformation, held “reopen” rallies that were controversial for many reasons. They usually relied on claims that the pandemic was a hoax perpetrated by the Democratic Party, which was colluding with the billionaire donor class and the World Health Organization. The reopen message was amplified by the anti-vaccination movement, which exploited the desire for attention among on the web influencers and circulated rampant misinformation suggesting that a potential coronavirus vaccine was part of a conspiracy where Bill Gates planned to implant microchips in recipients.

These rallies failed to gain much legitimacy in the eyes of politicians, press, or the public, because they seemed unmoored from the reality of covid-19 itself.

But when the Black Lives Matter protests emerged and spread, it opened a new political opportunity to muddy the waters. President Trump laid the foundation by threatening to invade cities with the military after applying massive force in DC as part of a staged television event. The cinema of the state was intended to counter the undoubtedly painful pictures of the preceding week of protests, where footage of the police firing rubber bullets, gas, and flash grenades dominated media coverage of US cities on fire. Rather than acknowledge the pain and anguish of black people in the US, Trump went on to blame “Antifa” for the unrest.

@Antifa_US was suspended by Twitter, but this screenshot continues to circulate among right wing groups on Facebook.

For many on the left, antifa simply means “anti-fascist.” For many on the right, however, “Antifa” has become a stand-in moniker for the Democratic Party. In 2017, we similarly saw right-wing pundits and commentators try to rebrand their political opponents as the “alt-left,” but that failed to stick.

Shortly after Trump’s declaration, a few Twitter accounts outed themselves as influence operations bent on calling for violence and collecting information about anti-fascists. Twitter, too, confirmed an “Antifa” account, running for three years, was tied to a now-defunct white nationalist organization that had helped plan the Unite the Right rally that killed Heather Heyer and injured hundreds more. Yet the “alt-right” and other armed militia groups that in the pipeline this gruesome event in Charlottesville never have drawn this level of concern from federal authorities.

@OCAntifa Posted this before the account was suspended on Twitter for platform manipulation.

Disinformation stating that the protests were being inflamed by Antifa quickly traveled up the chain from impostor Twitter accounts and through the duration of the right-wing media ecosystem, where it still circulates among demands an armed response. This disinformation, along with widespread racism, is why armed groups of white vigilantes are lining the streets in different cities and towns. Simply put, when disinformation mobilizes, it endangers the public.

What next?

As researchers of disinformation, we have seen this type of attack play out before. It’s called “source hacking”: a group of tactics where media manipulators mimic the patterns of their opponents, make an effort to obfuscate the sources of their information, and then slowly become more and much more dangerous inside their rhetoric. Now that Trump says he can designate Antifa a domestic terror group, investigators will need to take a hard look at social-media data to discern who was actually calling for violence on the web. They will certainly unearth this widespread disinformation campaign of far-right agitators.

That doesn’t imply that every proactive approach is suspect: all protests are poly-vocal and many tactics and policy issues remain up for discussion, including the age-old debate on reform vs. revolution. But what is miraculous about public protest is how easy it is to perceive and document the demands of protesters on the ground.

Moments like this demand careful analysis. Journalists, politicians, and others should never waver inside their attention to the ways black organizers are framing the movement and its particular demands. As a researcher of disinformation, I am certain you will have attempts to co-opt or divert attention from the movement’s messaging, attack organizers, and stall the progress of this movement. Disinformation campaigns tend to proceed cyclically as media manipulators learn to adjust to new conditions, but the old tactics still work—such as impostor accounts, fake calls to action (like #BaldForBLM), and grifters looking for a quick buck.

Crucially, there is an entire universe of civil society companies working to build this movement for the long haul, and so they must learn how to counter misinformation on the issues they care about. More than just calling for justice, the Movement for Black Lives and Color of Change are organizing actions to move police resources in to community services. Media Justice is doing on the web trainings under the banner of #defendourmovements, and Reclaim the Block is trying to defund the police in Minneapolis.

Through everything, one thing remains true: when thousands of people appear to protest in front of the White House, it is perhaps not reducible to fringe ideologies or conspiracy theories about invading outside agitators. People are protesting during a pandemic because justice for black lives can’t wait for a vaccine.