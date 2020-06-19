Protest Erupts Over Police Funding at Cincinnati Budget Hearing



Play video content

Breaking News City of Cincinnati Government

The final public hearing for Cincinnati’s 2021 budget converted into total chaos after a resident tried to create a case for directing more funding toward police.

The wild scene played out Thursday evening at the Duke Energy Center, where a Cincy resident sparked boos from the crowd by getting on the mic and laying out reasons to increase law enforcement’s budget.

He was very nearly immediately drowned out with a chorus of boos, and city council member David Mann announced he was ending the hearing 5 hours early, which only seemed to pour lighter fluid on an already heated situation.

After the abrupt end to people forum, lots of folks charged the stage in protest. Council members tried to resume the hearing, but Mann beelined out of the room and, ironically, police were called into restore order.

Demonstrations to defund the police caused an early ending to tonight’s budget meeting at the Duke Energy Center @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OR21oJ7ZPy — Amber Jayanth (@AmberJayFOX19) June 19, 2020

@AmberJayFOX19