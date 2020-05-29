Prostate cancer sufferers could be treated with ultrasound to avoid side effects, major study finds

Professor Hashim Ahmed, from Imperial College London, mentioned: “Radiotherapy is efficient in most males however for the hundreds of males with recurrent prostate cancer after radiotherapy, the choices are very restricted.

“Focal remedy for these sufferers presents a therapy for his or her cancer that doesn’t carry the excessive danger of side-effects from conventional hormones or major surgical procedure.”

Professor Ahmed mentioned there’s a lack of expertise that this therapy exists, regardless of it being accessible on the NHS.

“I think this study will raise awareness and reassure oncologists who normally look after such patients that this is an effective and safe option,” he added.

Paul Sayer, from the UK prostate cancer charity Prost8, who himself has undergone focal remedy, mentioned males want to be significantly better knowledgeable in regards to the remedy to allow them to resolve whether or not to ask for it to be used on them.

“The study is great news, but sadly most men will not even be told about this treatment option, even though it is available via the NHS, and we want to change that as soon as possible,” he mentioned.

“The saddest reality is that the majority males who see a urology guide at their native hospital following a prostate cancer analysis will solely be provided the ‘tools’ that the hospital has in its instrument field – both radiotherapy or surgical procedure.

“I fought for focal therapy despite being told, falsely, that I wasn’t suitable for it. I had the advantage of having researched my options in advance so was able to dispute what I was being told, whereas most men don’t.”