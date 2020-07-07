Prosperous Armenia party slams government for ‘political reckoning’ – Armenian News

The Prosperous Armenia party (PAP) released a statement condemning the current government for “persecutions” against their particular political group and their head.

It cites especially Gagik Tsarukyan’s June a few speech within parliament, where the PAP head voiced a solid criticism contrary to the authorities, featuring “omissions and failures” within specific areas. “Disgraceful socio-economic records, thousands and thousands of people captive towards the banking industry, entire divisions of the overall economy on the edge of failure, rampant joblessness, failure inside the fight against the particular pandemic in addition to an inaguantable tension inside the relations with all the strategic allies … It had been after increasing these difficulties – in conjunction with the demand for the government’s 100% resignation – that this authorities launched into a series of politics persecutions in opposition to representatives in the Prosperous Armenia party. Without any politics counter-argument, the particular authorities surpassed all the ethical red outlines in blatant violation regarding human privileges and the defenses of a legislator and a person. The government bodies in Armenia – an associate state of the Council regarding Europe and also a great number regarding European establishments – block the activity regarding lawmakers in addition to politicians working out their expert activity so that they can silence [them] through a politics reckoning in addition to release of private tape data. This quantities to the grossest violation in the law and many international exhibitions,” the particular PAP users say, taking into consideration the abuses unparalleled.

They calls on the public in addition to political sectors and the city society within Armenia to participate their marketing campaign against the noted violations. “It has nothing to do with political views; it’s all about dignity and immunity of human life. Raise your anger! Let us reject together the sinister attempts of discrediting an individual and families,” reads the particular statement.