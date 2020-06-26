Prosperous Armenia MPs challenge legitimacy of constitutional reforms – Armenian News

Opposition lawmakers from the Prosperous Armenia party (PAP) have filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court, challenging the legality of the recently adopted amendments calling for the replacement of three judges.

The document’s print version was submitted to a senior high court official by Naira Zohrabyan and Shake Isayan of the opposition PAP faction in parliament.

“We have already submitted the hard copy to the chief of the Constitutional Court’s staff. Edgar Gazaryan said they have specific work procedures to consider the issue and pass a decision as to whether or not it is going to be taken under proceeding. There is a 15-day time period for that,” Zohrabyan told reporters

It employs Taron Simonyan of the opposition Bright Armenia faction said Thursday that they would join colleagues from Prosperous Armenia if the two political forces set about initiating a joint appeal based on mutually agreed provisions.