Prosperous Armenia MP warns of ‘political decision’ to strip Tsarukyan of mandate – Armenian News

A lawmaker from the opposition Prosperous Armenia party on Monday took to Facebook to share her concerns over a “political decision” to strip their leader of mandate.

Naira Zohrabyan warned of the prosecutor general’s intention to enter the National Assembly later today to introduce a motion for impeaching Gagik Tsarukyan and leveling criminal charges against him..

“Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Artur Davtyan has no chances to defy the political order.

“!No Pasarán!”

Tsarukyan was summoned to the National Security Service (NSS) on Sunday morning following search operations in his villa in Arinj, a village in Armenia’s Kotayk region (north of Yerevan). After an eight-hour-long interrogation, the businessman-politician described the events as a a political persecution against him.