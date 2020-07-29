Prosperous Armenia leader pledges ‘anti-crisis support’ to hotel businesses – Armenian News

The leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia celebration (PAP) consulted with hotel market agents in the previous days to resolve the issues in the hospitality sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the conferences with owners and supervisors of numerous hotels, Gagik Tsarukyan guaranteed an ant- crisis financial backing “in collaboration with international partners,” the PAP press secretary, Iveta Tonoyan, states on Facebook.

The entrepreneur- political leader likewise shared the issues over the taped “tangible losses” and the lack of a”visible prospect” He blamed the present federal government for a failure to use a “reasonable program” to promote the incoming tourist and supply support at the expenditure of the offered resources.

The hotel owners proposed a joint cooperation over possible options to reduce the existing dangers.

Tsarukyan, for his part, revealed his determination to use aid in elaborating”literate proposals” “I am ready to apply to internationally acclaimed specialists for anti-crisis solutions and incur all the necessary expenses,” he stated, motivating future collective deal with a favorable frame of mind.

At completion, the individuals concurred to fulfill on a regularl basis to think about future strategies.